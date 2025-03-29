Edwin Diaz News: Notches first save

Diaz struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Astros.

Diaz looked like his usual self Friday, striking out the first batter he faced and finishing the frame in 15 pitches while touching 98 mph with his fastball. There's no doubt that he's still locked in as the Mets' closer, and he should have plenty more chances to rack up saves over the next 160 contests.