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Edwin Diaz News: Notches fourth save of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Diaz earned the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk in the ninth inning.

Diaz kept the Blue Jays off the board despite yielding two baserunners in the ninth, ending the night by striking out Tyler Heineman. It's been a strong start to the season for Diaz, who has collected a save in four of five outings, allowing just one run while striking out eight over five innings. He's well on his way to eclipsing his save total from 2025 (28) as a member of the Mets.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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