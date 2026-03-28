Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Notches second save in as many days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Diaz earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

The Dodgers took their first lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Diaz an opportunity for his second save. The star reliever wasn't overpowering -- all three of the outs he recorded came on flyouts, and Diaz didn't get any swinging strikes -- but he was nonetheless able to slam the door shut on 10 pitches. With Los Angeles humming to a 3-0 start and Diaz the team's clear-cut closer, he's a logical pick to be among MLB's save leaders throughout the campaign.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Diaz See More
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
MLB
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
14 days ago