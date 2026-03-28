Edwin Diaz News: Notches second save in as many days
Diaz earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.
The Dodgers took their first lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Diaz an opportunity for his second save. The star reliever wasn't overpowering -- all three of the outs he recorded came on flyouts, and Diaz didn't get any swinging strikes -- but he was nonetheless able to slam the door shut on 10 pitches. With Los Angeles humming to a 3-0 start and Diaz the team's clear-cut closer, he's a logical pick to be among MLB's save leaders throughout the campaign.
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