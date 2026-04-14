Edwin Diaz News: Passed over for save chance Tuesday

Diaz threw a bullpen session Tuesday and didn't get called upon for a save opportunity against the Mets, and his status is set to re-evaluated before Wednesday's contest, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Neither the Dodgers nor Diaz have indicated that he's hurt, and manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he expects the reliever to be available during the current series versus New York. However, the team opted to have the veteran closer throw a bullpen session Tuesday afternoon, which essentially ruled him out from being able to pitch during the contest in the evening. There has been some concern about Diaz's decreased velocity early in the campaign, though it's also been noted that the right-hander's velocity has been down early before eventually ticking up in previous seasons. The missed opportunity for a save Tuesday is understandingly frustrating for fantasy managers who invested heavily in Diaz, but for now the best course of action seems to be to stick with the reliever with the expectation that he'll get back to closing sooner rather than later.