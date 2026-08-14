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Edwin Diaz News: Rebounds with shaky save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:49am

Diaz walked two and hit a batter while striking out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Diaz still made it interesting by loading the bases with two outs, but he was able to avoid giving up a run for just the third time in his last eight outings. This was his second save in his last five chances, but the Dodgers appear committed to letting him work through his struggles. Diaz has posted a 10.66 ERA, 2.45 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB while converting seven of 11 save opportunities across 12.2 innings this season.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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