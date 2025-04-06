Fantasy Baseball
Edwin Diaz News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Diaz picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win against the Blue Jays, pitching a clean inning with a strikeout.

The right-hander flamethrower collected his 227th career save, smoothly retiring the side on just 10 pitches. The 15.8 percent walk rate Diaz posted in the Grapefruit League looks like an anomaly, as he is yet to issue a free pass across his first four scoreless innings this season while punching out six.

