Edwin Diaz News: Shaky in third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Diaz recorded his third save of the season in Friday's 7-6 win over the A's, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Called in to protect a 7-4 lead, Diaz nearly made a hash of it as he led off the ninth by issuing two walks sandwiched around a strikeout of Brent Rooker. A Shea Langeliers double and a JJ Bleday sacrifice fly brought home both free passes, but Diaz got Jacob Wilson to ground out to escape the jam. The veteran closer has yet to blow a save in 2025, but Diaz has been tagged for five runs in his last two appearances, leaving him with a 7.94 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 5.2 innings.

