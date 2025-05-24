Edwin Diaz News: Strikes out three for 11th save

Diaz earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, striking out three batters in 1.1 perfect innings.

Diaz entered in the eighth inning with a runner on first base and New York holding a 4-2 lead. He struck out Mookie Betts to end the threat, then fanned both Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman en route to retiring the side in order in the ninth to close out the contest. Diaz extended his stretch of appearances without allowing an earned run to 11, and during that span he's posted a 15:4 K:BB across 11.1 frames while picking up four saves. The veteran right-hander is a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities on the campaign, once again cementing himself as one of MLB's best closers.