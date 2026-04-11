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Edwin Diaz News: Team monitoring velocity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the Dodgers are monitoring Diaz's fastball velocity, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Diaz had a rough outing Friday, allowing three runs in the ninth inning against Texas to blow his first save since joining the Dodgers. More notably, his fastball velocity is averaging 95.9 mph in the early going, which is over a tick below his 97.3 mph average velocity last season. Diaz wasn't available to pitch Saturday after throwing 23 pitches Friday, and Roberts didn't commit to having him available Sunday either, saying, "We'll see how he feels tomorrow," per Harris. However, Roberts also noted that Diaz's velocity isn't much of a concern while pointing out that it's usually lower early in the campaign, so fantasy managers probably have no need to panic.

Edwin Diaz
Los Angeles Dodgers
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