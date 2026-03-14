Edwin Diaz News: Time in WBC comes to end

Diaz walked one batter and struck out two over a scoreless inning for Team Puerto Rico in an elimination loss to Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Though Diaz and Puerto Rico won't advance, the tournament went well for the All-Star closer, as he pitched three scoreless frames and posted a 7:1 K:BB. Of course, the last time Diaz pitched in the WBC (in 2023), he tore his right patellar tendon and missed the subsequent MLB campaign, so the Dodgers have to be pleased that their offseason acquisition is returning to the club in good health. Diaz should see plenty of save chances this season for a team that is once again expected to be among the best in baseball.