Edwin Uceta Injury: Headed to doctor after setback

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Uceta (shoulder) will visit the doctor after he "didn't feel great" the longer he played catch Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta reported to camp with a sore shoulder and has now encountered a setback. More will be know following Uceta's visit to the doctor, but even if he doesn't have structural damage he will need time to get built up. A stint on the injured list to begin the season looks like a distinct possibility. Uceta, if healthy, is among the Rays relievers in the mix to serve as closer this season.