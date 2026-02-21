Edwin Uceta Injury: MRI shows inflammation, impingement
An MRI on Uceta's shoulder revealed inflammation and what looks like a slight impingement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
All things considered, this is good news for one of the Rays' top bullpen arms. Uceta will receive a cortisone shot, and the hope is that he can resume throwing in a week or so. He will be cutting it close for Opening Day, and Griffin Jax's draft price figures to climb as a result, though it does not sound like Uceta is currently in danger of missing extended regular-season action.
