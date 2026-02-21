Edwin Uceta headshot

Edwin Uceta Injury: MRI shows inflammation, impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

An MRI on Uceta's shoulder revealed inflammation and what looks like a slight impingement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

All things considered, this is good news for one of the Rays' top bullpen arms. Uceta will receive a cortisone shot, and the hope is that he can resume throwing in a week or so. He will be cutting it close for Opening Day, and Griffin Jax's draft price figures to climb as a result, though it does not sound like Uceta is currently in danger of missing extended regular-season action.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Uceta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Uceta See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
81 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
219 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
261 days ago