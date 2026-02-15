Edwin Uceta Injury: Out for World Baseball Classic
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Uceta arrived at camp with a slightly "cranky shoulder" and won't be available to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic as a result, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cash labeled the Uceta's decision to pull out of the WBC as "precautionary" and intimated that the Rays fully expect the right-handed reliever to be ready to go for Opening Day, even though he's likely to be slow played during spring training. The Rays head into the upcoming season without a set closer after letting Pete Fairbanks (team-high 27 saves in 2025) walk in free agency, and Uceta could be a candidate to factor into the team's late-inning mix if his shoulder isn't a concern. The 28-year-old netted one save and 21 holds over 70 appearances last season while racking up an impressive 103 strikeouts across 76 frames.
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing75 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move213 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League255 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0272 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week273 days ago