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Edwin Uceta Injury: Progressing in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 10:10pm

Uceta (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday, per MLB.com.

Another session is on tap for Uceta on Tuesday, and the hope is that a minor-league rehab assignment will be on the horizon shortly thereafter. The right-hander was in contention to begin the season as one of Tampa Bay's closer options, and it sounds like Uceta has a chance to return from right shoulder soreness and make his season debut by late April. It's worth noting that Griffin Jax has already blown two saves in as many appearances to start the year.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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