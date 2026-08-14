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Edwin Uceta Injury: Progressing slowly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:32am

Uceta (shoulder) is playing catch from 75 feet, per MLB.com.

Uceta continues to progress slowly from a right shoulder impingement and subsequent subscapularis strain. The right-hander's timeline for a return to the Rays remains murky at best, and he appears to be unlikely to be an option for Tampa Bay's bullpen until sometime in September with several hurdles still left to clear.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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