Edwin Uceta Injury: Progressing slowly
Uceta (shoulder) is playing catch from 75 feet, per MLB.com.
Uceta continues to progress slowly from a right shoulder impingement and subsequent subscapularis strain. The right-hander's timeline for a return to the Rays remains murky at best, and he appears to be unlikely to be an option for Tampa Bay's bullpen until sometime in September with several hurdles still left to clear.
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