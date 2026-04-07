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Edwin Uceta Injury: Rehab assignment begins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:15pm

Uceta (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Uceta, who opened the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, took a big step forward in his recovery Tuesday. The Rays will presumably want to see the right-hander make it through a handful of rehab outings before they consider reinstating him from the IL, but a return for Uceta in mid-April appears to firmly be in the cards. Tampa Bay has a bit of a carousel forming with regard to its closer committee, and the expectation is that Uceta will join the open competition for save chances upon his season debut.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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