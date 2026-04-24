Edwin Uceta Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Rays transferred Uceta (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Uceta has been on the injured list all season due to a right shoulder impingement, and he was recently shut down for another 2-to-3 weeks due to strain of the same shoulder. The move to the 60-day IL is hardly a surprise given that development, and Uceta now won't be eligible to be reinstated until late May at the earliest.