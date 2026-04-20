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Edwin Uceta Injury: Shut down with new shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Uceta will be shut down for 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, and he suffered a new shoulder injury during his last rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. The righty reliever will need time to get built back up once he does resume throwing, so Uceta will be out for several more weeks even in a best-case scenario. He is a candidate to be moved to the 60-day IL when/if the Rays need to free a spot on their 40-man roster.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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