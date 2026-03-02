Edwin Uceta Injury: Status in doubt for Opening Day
Uceta (shoulder) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Pitching coach Kyle Snyder said Monday that Uceta, who's still limited to playing catch, is "probably still another couple of weeks away from getting back on the mound." The 28-year-old right-hander entered Rays camp in the mix for save chances, but now he's at serious risk of having a delayed start to the season. With Uceta's Opening Day status in real jeopardy, Griffin Jax and Garrett Cleavinger appear to be the most likely candidates to close games for Tampa Bay based on matchup.
