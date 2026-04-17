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Edwin Uceta Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Uceta has soreness in the back of his right shoulder following his latest rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta was roughed up a bit during his outing Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 1.1 innings. The Rays will now shut him down for a few days before re-evaluating him, at which point an updated timeline for his return may emerge.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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