Edwin Uceta Injury: Suffers setback
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Uceta has soreness in the back of his right shoulder following his latest rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Uceta was roughed up a bit during his outing Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 1.1 innings. The Rays will now shut him down for a few days before re-evaluating him, at which point an updated timeline for his return may emerge.
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