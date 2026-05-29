Edwin Uceta headshot

Edwin Uceta Injury: Suffers setback with shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Uceta (shoulder) suffered a setback and received a PRP injection, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta is now in wait-and-see mode, according to Cash. The 28-year-old Uceta has been on the injured list all season with a right shoulder impingement and now appears to be looking at an even lengthier absence. Uceta went 10-3 across 70 appearances out of the Rays' bullpen last season, logging a 3.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 103:27 K:BB in 76 innings.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Uceta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edwin Uceta See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
3 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
MLB
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
Author Image
Jason Collette
17 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
29 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
31 days ago