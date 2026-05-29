Edwin Uceta Injury: Suffers setback with shoulder
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Uceta (shoulder) suffered a setback and received a PRP injection, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Uceta is now in wait-and-see mode, according to Cash. The 28-year-old Uceta has been on the injured list all season with a right shoulder impingement and now appears to be looking at an even lengthier absence. Uceta went 10-3 across 70 appearances out of the Rays' bullpen last season, logging a 3.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 103:27 K:BB in 76 innings.
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