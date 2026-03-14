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Edwin Uceta Injury: Throws off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 8:43am

Uceta (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is the first time Uceta has thrown off a mound since getting a cortisone shot for shoulder inflammation in mid-February. It was reported March 2 that Uceta was unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but he hasn't been ruled out yet. Griffin Jax, Garrett Cleavinger and Bryan Baker are the top candidates for high-leverage work in the meantime.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
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