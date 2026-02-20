Edwin Uceta Injury: Undergoes MRI on injured shoulder
Uceta underwent an MRI on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Uceta had a setback with the shoulder when he played catch Thursday, so he had imaging and will see a doctor Friday. Even if Uceta does not have structural damage in the shoulder, it will take him a while to get ramped up, putting his Opening Day availability in doubt. If healthy, Uceta is expected to be in the mix for saves in the Rays bullpen.
