Edwin Uceta headshot

Edwin Uceta Injury: Undergoes MRI on injured shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Uceta underwent an MRI on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta had a setback with the shoulder when he played catch Thursday, so he had imaging and will see a doctor Friday. Even if Uceta does not have structural damage in the shoulder, it will take him a while to get ramped up, putting his Opening Day availability in doubt. If healthy, Uceta is expected to be in the mix for saves in the Rays bullpen.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
