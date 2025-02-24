Eguy Rosario News: Making push for roster spot

Rosario seems to "have a leg up" on a bench spot on San Diego's Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Rosario has gotten off to a great start this spring, going 3-for-8 with a home run and a double. Additionally, he's played three different positions -- second base, third base and left field. The latter position is a new one for Rosario, and if he handles it well it could further help his bid for a roster spot after the team lost Jurickson Profar, who played left field last year, to free agency during the offseason. Rosario posted an .814 OPS over a small sample size (57 plate appearances) last season, but he did almost all of his damage against southpaws, posting a .368 OPS against right-handers. To that end, he mentioned specifically working on hitting righties in the Dominican League this winter, and all three of his hits so far this spring have come against right-handed pitchers.