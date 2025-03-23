Eiberson Castellano News: Fails to make roster

The Twins informed Castellano that he won't make the Opening Day roster Sunday, so the club must place him on waivers, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old was plucked from the Phillies during the Rule 5 Draft in December but struggled to a 7.59 ERA and 13:10 K:BB over 10.2 innings during spring training. Castellano will be offered back to Philadelphia if he passes through waivers unclaimed.