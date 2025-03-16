Eiberson Castellano News: Still option for bullpen spot

Castellano is a candidate to win a spot in the bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The Rule 5 pick threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Castellano has a 6.75 ERA with a 12:8 K:BB in eight innings this spring. Walks have been a major issue for the right-hander, so it was a good sign that he didn't issue any free passes Saturday. The Twins may use him in low-leverage spots until injured veterans Michael Tonkin (shoulder), Brock Stewart (knee) and Justin Topa (shoulder) are able to return. Castellano has touched 98 mph with his fastball this spring, and his upside gives Minnesota incentive to find a way to keep him rather than returning him to the Phillies.