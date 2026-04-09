Eli Morgan News: Back in majors

The Royals recalled Morgan from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Morgan came up from Triple-A as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, during which he gave up a hit and a walk while striking out five batters over three shutout innings. He'll now return to Kansas City alongside Mitch Spence to give the Royals a couple of fresh bullpen arms, replacing Luinder Avila and Steven Cruz.