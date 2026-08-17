Eli Morgan News: Bound for free agency

Morgan elected free agency Sunday.

Morgan cleared waivers after the Royals designated him for assignment Thursday, and rather than sticking around in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Omaha, he'll assess his options on the open market. Before losing his spot on the Royals' 40-man roster, Morgan made 16 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 19.1 frames.