Eli Morgan News: Bound for free agency
Morgan elected free agency Sunday.
Morgan cleared waivers after the Royals designated him for assignment Thursday, and rather than sticking around in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Omaha, he'll assess his options on the open market. Before losing his spot on the Royals' 40-man roster, Morgan made 16 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 19.1 frames.
Eli Morgan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eli Morgan See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)87 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri125 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?133 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country174 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eli Morgan See More