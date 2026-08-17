Eli Morgan headshot

Eli Morgan News: Bound for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Morgan elected free agency Sunday.

Morgan cleared waivers after the Royals designated him for assignment Thursday, and rather than sticking around in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Omaha, he'll assess his options on the open market. Before losing his spot on the Royals' 40-man roster, Morgan made 16 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 19.1 frames.

Eli Morgan
 Free Agent
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