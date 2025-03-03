Eli Morgan News: Could be odd man out
Morgan may get squeezed from the Cubs' Opening Day roster and start the season at Triple-A Iowa instead , Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morgan was effective last year for Cleveland, posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 42 regular-season innings, though he still has a minor-league option remaining and could be the odd man out as a result. Even if the righty begins the year in the minors, he has enough talent to be a valuable addition to the Cubs' bullpen at some point, but he likely won't see save opportunities with Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge around.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now