Eli Morgan News: Moving up to majors

The Royals recalled Morgan from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Morgan will be up with the Royals for his third stint in the majors of the season. Over seven appearances for Kansas City, the righty reliever has yielded three earned runs on eight hits and six walks over 10.1 innings. He's been even more dominant in his 11.1 innings with Omaha, submitting a spotless ERA and 0.63 WHIP while striking out 18 batters.