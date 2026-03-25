Eli Morgan News: Optioned after getting 40-man spot
The Royals selected Morgan's contract from Triple-A Omaha and optioned him to Omaha on Wednesday.
The Royals will give Morgan a spot on the 40-man roster -- presumably to keep him from opting out of his minor-league deal -- but will stash him in the minors. Morgan had a rough 2025 season with the Cubs, but he posted a 3.27 ERA from 2022-to-2024 out of the Guardians' bullpen.
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