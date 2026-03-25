Eli Morgan headshot

Eli Morgan News: Optioned after getting 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Royals selected Morgan's contract from Triple-A Omaha and optioned him to Omaha on Wednesday.

The Royals will give Morgan a spot on the 40-man roster -- presumably to keep him from opting out of his minor-league deal -- but will stash him in the minors. Morgan had a rough 2025 season with the Cubs, but he posted a 3.27 ERA from 2022-to-2024 out of the Guardians' bullpen.

Eli Morgan
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eli Morgan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eli Morgan See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
29 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 27, 2025
MLB ALCS Game 2 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks & Props for Tuesday, October 15
MLB
MLB ALCS Game 2 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks & Props for Tuesday, October 15
Author Image
Adam Warner
October 15, 2024
The Z Files: NFBC Postseason Hold'em Contest
MLB
The Z Files: NFBC Postseason Hold'em Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
October 4, 2024