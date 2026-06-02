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Eli Morgan News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Royals optioned Morgan to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Morgan pitched each of the last two and three of the last four days, so he's being sent out in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The righty holds a 5.51 ERA and 15:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings during his time with the Royals this season.

Eli Morgan
Kansas City Royals
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