Eli Morgan News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Morgan to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Morgan pitched each of the last two and three of the last four days, so he's being sent out in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The righty holds a 5.51 ERA and 15:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings during his time with the Royals this season.
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