Eli Morgan News: Outrighted off 40-man roster
The Royals outrighted Morgan to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Morgan was booted off the 40-man roster last week, but he'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The right-handed reliever holds a 5.12 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 19.1 innings in the majors this season.
Eli Morgan
Free Agent
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