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Eli Morgan News: Returned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Morgan made six appearances since being promoted to the big leagues on April 9. He worked to a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with five walks and four strikeouts over 7.1 innings of work. Morgan will return to the Storm Chasers, where he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth.

Eli Morgan
Kansas City Royals
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