Eli Morgan News: Returned to Triple-A
Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Morgan made six appearances since being promoted to the big leagues on April 9. He worked to a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with five walks and four strikeouts over 7.1 innings of work. Morgan will return to the Storm Chasers, where he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth.
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