Eli Morgan News: Sent to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Morgan to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Ryan Herrera of JustBaseball.com reports.
Morgan was on the roster for the two-game series versus the Dodgers in Tokyo, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in the first contest. However, he will not be part of the Opening Day roster for the Cubs' domestic opener next week. Morgan was acquired from the Guardians via trade over the offseason.
