Eli White Injury: Battling plantar fasciitis
Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that White is dealing with plantar fasciitis, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
White would have been the favorite to start in center field while Michael Harris is away on paternity leave, but the former's injury will give Mauricio Dubon a start in the outfield Saturday. Atlanta has officially labeled White as day-to-day, so a trip to the IL doesn't appear to be on the horizon for the 31-year-old.
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