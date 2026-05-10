Eli White Injury: Enters concussion protocol

White was placed in concussion protocol following Sunday's victory over the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

White made a spectacular catch to rob Max Muncy of an extra-base hit with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he crashed face-first into the padded outfield wall at the culmination of the play. White temporarily remained in the contest but was then replaced in the field by Mike Yastrzemski in the bottom of the eighth frame. White will need to gain clearance from a physician in order to be able to play in Atlanta's next game, Tuesday versus the Cubs. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, White will be required to go on the 7-day concussion injured list.