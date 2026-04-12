Eli White headshot

Eli White Injury: Not ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

White (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though Atlanta has an opening in its outfield after Michael Harris (personal) was placed on the paternity list Saturday, White didn't wind up starting in either of the team's final two games against Cleveland while contending with plantar fasciitis. Mauricio Dubon will end up taking Harris' spot in the outfield for a second straight day.

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
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