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Eli White Injury: On track for Monday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

White (concussion) is expected to come off the injured list when first eligible May 18, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old outfielder last played May 10, when he crashed into the outfield wall to rob the Dodgers' Max Muncy of a bases-loaded extra-base hit and came away with a concussion. White is slashing .237/.258/.390 through 62 plate appearances this season with two homers, eight runs and 10 RBI, and his return will give Atlanta another option to help fill in for Ronald Acuna (hamstring).

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
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