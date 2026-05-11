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Eli White Injury: Sidelined by concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Atlanta placed White on the 7-day injured list Monday with a concussion.

White suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Dodgers when he crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. His timetable is uncertain, as it is when anyone is shelved by a concussion, but White will be out for the next week, at minimum. Mauricio Dubon will continue seeing more reps in the outfield while White and Ronald Acuna (hamstring) recuperate.

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
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