Eli White Injury: Sidelined by concussion
Atlanta placed White on the 7-day injured list Monday with a concussion.
White suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Dodgers when he crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. His timetable is uncertain, as it is when anyone is shelved by a concussion, but White will be out for the next week, at minimum. Mauricio Dubon will continue seeing more reps in the outfield while White and Ronald Acuna (hamstring) recuperate.
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