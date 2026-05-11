Eli White Injury: Sidelined by concussion

Atlanta placed White on the 7-day injured list Monday with a concussion.

White suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Dodgers when he crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. His timetable is uncertain, as it is when anyone is shelved by a concussion, but White will be out for the next week, at minimum. Mauricio Dubon will continue seeing more reps in the outfield while White and Ronald Acuna (hamstring) recuperate.