Eli White News: Back in center field Thursday
White got the start in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.
The 31-year-old was back in the starting lineup with Michael Harris still bothered by a quadriceps issue that will limit him to DH duties in the short term and could result in an IL stint. Since Harris was originally injured April 23, White has appeared in six of Atlanta's last seven games, going 3-for-17 (.176) with one homer, three runs and three RBI.
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