Eli White News: Getting second straight start

White will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

White will enter the lineup for the second game in a row. While filling in for a resting Bryan De La Cruz in left field in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Rays, White went 0-for-2 with a walk. De La Cruz is back in action Monday, but he'll serve as Atlanta's designated hitter after Marcell Ozuna (hip) didn't make the trip to Toronto for the three-game series. Atlanta is hopeful that Ozuna will return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Minnesota, so White's run as a starter will likely be short-lived.