Eli White News: Getting second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

White will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

White will enter the lineup for the second game in a row. While filling in for a resting Bryan De La Cruz in left field in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Rays, White went 0-for-2 with a walk. De La Cruz is back in action Monday, but he'll serve as Atlanta's designated hitter after Marcell Ozuna (hip) didn't make the trip to Toronto for the three-game series. Atlanta is hopeful that Ozuna will return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Minnesota, so White's run as a starter will likely be short-lived.

