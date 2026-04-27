Eli White News: Goes yard in Sunday's win
White went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
The depth outfielder took Aaron Nola deep in the second inning for his second long ball of the season. White has started the last two games in center field while Michael Harris has been limited to DH due to a minor quad issue, but he could head back to the bench as soon as Tuesday, after a team off day Monday. On the season, White is slashing .194/.211/.389 in 38 plate appearances.
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