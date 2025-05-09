Eli White News: Keeps producing Thursday

White went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Reds.

The 30-year-old extended his current hit streak to six games with a bunt single in the fifth inning. Since moving into a regular starting role in late April, White is slashing an improbable .327/.352/.615 with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples and two homers), two steals, nine RBI and 11 runs in 14 contests -- stunning production from a player who came into 2025 with a career .568 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 448 big-league plate appearances since he made his debut with the Rangers in 2020.