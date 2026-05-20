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Eli White News: Returns from concussion IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Atlanta activated White from the 7-day concussion injured list Wednesday.

White missed a little more than a week of action while recovering from concussion symptoms, but he'll skip a rehab assignment and go directly back onto the big-league roster. The 31-year-old will serve as an extra outfielder for Atlanta and will see some playing time against left-handed pitching.

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
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