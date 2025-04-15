Eli White News: Scores twice in Monday's start

White went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old utility player has started two straight games as Atlanta tries to find some production in its outfield, but White's window for playing time is likely to close quickly. Alex Verdugo is expected to join the big-league roster at some point this week, while Ronald Acuna (knee) remains on track for an early-May season debut. If White keeps his spot on the 26-man roster, his best route to at-bats would likely come as a short-side platoon partner for Verdugo.