Eli White News: Slow start to season
White went 0-for-3 in Friday's win over Arizona.
The veteran outfielder got the start in left field and hit sixth against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, but White couldn't get going at the plate. He's 1-for-9 with a run scored and a 1:2 BB:K in five appearances so far as he primarily works in a platoon with Mike Yastrzemski, but White will need to start producing if he wants to keep his roster spot once the Atlanta roster gets healthier.
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