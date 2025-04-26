Fantasy Baseball
Eli White headshot

Eli White News: Stays productive Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

White went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Getting a rare start against a right-handed pitcher, White laced an RBI double off Zac Gallen in the second inning. White has seen his usage pick up over the last couple weeks as Atlanta looks for some production from its corner-outfield spots, and he's responded by going 6-for-18 (.333) in eight games (five starts) since April 14 with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and seven runs.

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
