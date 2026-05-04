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Eli Willits News: Raking at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Willits went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases Sunday for Single-A Fredericksburg.

The first overall pick in the 2025 Draft is already displaying his impressive upside despite being just 18 years old. Willits had hit safely in 15 of the last 17 games, slashing an eye-popping .348/.500/.591 over that stretch with three homers, 13 steals in 16 attempts, and more walks (21) than strikeouts (17). The Nationals won't rush their top prospect up the ladder too quickly, but Willits is already making a strong case that he needs a new challenge. If he keeps raking, a promotion to High-A is likely over the summer.

Eli Willits
Washington Nationals
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