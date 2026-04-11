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Elian Pena News: Blistering start at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Pena went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored for Single-A St. Lucie on Friday.

The long ball was the first of the season for Pena as he begins his first stateside campaign after spending last year in the Dominican Summer League. Still only 18 years old, Pena has hit safely in his first six games for St. Lucie, batting .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles, Friday's homer, five steals in five attempts, and a 2:3 BB:K. He'll rocket up prospects lists quickly if he keeps dominating pitchers two or three years older than him.

Elian Pena
New York Mets
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